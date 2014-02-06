Diddy - Dirty Money was a trio helmed by Sean "Diddy" Combs from 2007-2012, featuring Dawn Richard of Danity Kane and songstress Kalenna. Their sound has been described as European-influenced futuristic soul containing elements of tech-house and pop-rap. Throughout their five-year run, they released a studio album (Last Train To Paris, 2010) and a mixtape (Love Love vs. Hate Love, 2011), having collaborated with Usher, Trey Songz, Rick Ross, Skylar Grey, T.I., Grace Jones, Matt Helders and more. The last we heard of them was an alternate version of their single "No Ordinary Love", released on April 18th, 2011. Although they parted ways in 2012, stay tuned for any new updates, y'all.