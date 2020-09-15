An adept rapper and skillful singer, Coi Leray is one of hip-hop’s brightest rising stars. Having grown up in New Jersey as the daughter of industry icon Benzino, the 22-year-old rapper always made music but truly stepped onto the hip-hop scene in 2017 with the Soundcloud release of her breakout single, “G.A.N.”. Named B.E.T.’s Amplified Artist of July, Leray has collaborated with artists by the likes of Gunna, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, and even managed to get Fetty Wap out of the trenches for a feature on her EP, Now or Never, which released August 2020.

After signing to Republic Records in January 2019, the “Huddy” rapper released her second body of work, EverythingcoZ 2 (EC2). A follow-up to her first album, EverythingcoZ, EC2 showcased the growth and strides Leray made in her sound since sealing her deal with Republic Records.

With her “Huddy” music video having amassed over five million views since its release in 2018, Leray has accrued a sizable fanbase. Her fans love her boldness, drive, and unapologetic self-love, all aspects of her personality which are apparent in songs like “Do Better” and “To The Moon”. With her infectious charisma and boisterous talent on her side, the emerging rapper is sure to go far.