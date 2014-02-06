Brisco is a prolific emcee born and raised in Opa-locka, Florida. Since stepping foot in the rap game in 2001, the Cash Money signee has gone on to drop a studio album and fifteen mixtapes, having collaborated with Ace Hood, Rick Ross, Triple C's, DJ Khaled, Dray Skky, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Flo Rida, Billy Blue, Ball Greezy, DJ Noodles, Jermaine Dupri, 2 Pistols, Tom G, Birdman, Wynter Gordon and many more. The last we heard of him was the October 2013 cut "Chocolate Dream", which was produced by Fatboi and featured Ricco Barrino on the assist. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all.