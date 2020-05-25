Brent Faiyaz is one of the best up and coming artists in r&b right now, and while he has been releasing music on SoundCloud since 2014, there is no denying that fans are finally starting to become hip to him. Most hip-hop fans will know him for his contributions on the hook of Goldlink's smash single "Crew" which dropped in December of 2016. This song ultimately exposed more listeners to his music and he has been taking advantage ever since.

For instance, Faiyaz dropped his debut album Sonder Son in 2017 and has continued to drop singles here and there ever since. In 2020, Faiyaz truly hit it big after dropping his album Fuck The World which peaked at 20 on the Billboard album charts in the United States. Faiyaz's brand of r&b is extremely unique and his voice has made him a standout in the genre.

With the success of his latest album in mind, there is no denying that he has a bright future in the industry.