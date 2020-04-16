Artist Bio Follow

Hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, bbno$ (pronounced "baby no money"), born Alexander Gumuchian, started making music back in 2014 with a group of friends who would later be known as Broke Boy Gang. The group disbanded after about six months, leading Gumuchian to launch his solo career as a SoundCloud rapper in 2016, releasing music under the moniker bbnomula. He first gained notable popularity in China, where he would go on to sell out back-to-back headlining tours.

Bbno$'s first EP, Baby Gravy, in 2017 was a joint effort with Yung Gravy, who would go on to become his frequent collaborator. He quickly followed this tape with the release of his debut album, bb steps, in 2018, along with another collaborative EP, Whatever, with So Loki in 2018. Inspired by the Disney children's show of the same name, Recess was released in 2019, marking bbno$'s sophomore studio album. His most commercially successful single, "La La La," produced by Y2K, blew up in 2019 after they launched a widespread marketing campaign using websites like TikTok, Tinder, Craigslist, and meme accounts on Instagram. The two of them would go on to collaborate again later that year for bbno$'s next album, i don't care at all, which was entirely produced by Y2K. bbno$ linked back up with Yung Gravy in early 2020 to drop their second joint project, Baby Gravy 2.