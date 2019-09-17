When most people think of Sinead O'Connor, they associate her with her 1990 smash hit "Nothing Compares 2 U." The No. 1 hit song was both composed and written by Prince, and it would seem that such a collaboration would fuse them together as friends. Yet, O'Connor states that the two did not like each other at all. She accuses the late icon of physically assaulting her because she didn't want to work under him.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, talk show host Piers Morgan mention that the Prince was responsible for "Nothing Compares 2 U" and asked O'Connor if she and the singer ever met. "We met once but we didn't get on very well, we tried to beat each other up," she said with a smile, adding, "Well it was more that he was trying to beat me up and I was defending myself."

According to O'Connor, the "very frightening experience" occurred in Los Angeles when she said Prince "summoned" her to his home. "I foolishly went alone not knowing where I was and he summoned me there because he was uncomfortable with the fact I wasn't a protege of his and that I'd just recorded the song and he was wanting me to be a protege of his and he asked—well he didn't ask—he ordered that I don't swear."

She said that it was 5:00 a.m. and they were running around his car as she was spitting at him. O'Connor stated he was trying to punch her and hit her with a pillow that had a hard object inside of it. O'Connor claimed that he was on "dark drugs" and the only reason she got out of the alleged predicament is that she ran to a neighbor's house for help. She also said that there are plenty of women that Prince was abusive to but who are afraid to come forward. Prince's ex-wife, Mayte Garcia, vehemently denied O'Connor's claims.

This isn't the first time O'Connor has made these accusations against the late singer. Last year she told police that Prince was a drug addict for most of his life and that he didn't release a record called The Black Album because God told him it was evil. However, her stories have been a tad inconsistent as back in 2014 she told a Norweigan publication that she met Prince on multiple occasions and other times she says they only met once. O'Connor has also previously complimented Prince in the press and made claims that the story of abuse was exaggerated.