Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue remains in the intensive-care unit following a shooting during an alleged armed robbery. The recording artist issued a statement on Wednesday that he was fighting for his life after being shot, rushing to the hospital, and getting checked into the ICU. Thankfully, it appears as though he's on the road to recovery.

While there's still a lot of work for Baby Blue to get back to his old ways, the 36-year-old rapper says he's recovering in his latest statement. "Thankyou everyone for your thoughts and prayers. I’m still in ICU but I’m on the road to recovery," wrote Baby Blue on Twitter. "The bullet traveled throgh my lounges [sic] is in stuck in my back. I have to learn to breathe & walk again. I have a great medical team here at the hospital. God Got Me."

It sounds like Blue was part of a pretty scary attack. As he explained, the bullet allegedly traveled through his lungs before being lodged in his back. If he hasn't already, he will almost certainly require surgery to remove the bullet's fragments from his back.

Baby Blue was previously listed as being in critical condition following an attempted robbery at a bowling alley in Davie, Florida. Send your well wishes and prayers to Baby Blue in the comments.



Scott Gries/Getty Images