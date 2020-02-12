It's been a rough couple of years for former-Fugees rapper, Prakazrel 'Pras' Michel who accused of laundering over $70 million into the United States in 2018, had the United States government seize close to $40 million of his assets, and has been in legal dispute with his ex-wife, Angela Severiano, over unpaid child support since last year. Recently, it was revealed that Pras owes approximately $127,000 in unpaid child support but allegedly still has the means to support his luxurious lifestyle. Now, after the most recent court proceedings, this past Monday (Feb. 10), at the New York County Manhattan Courthouse, the "Ghetto Superstar" rapper allegedly lashed out at a New York Post photographer that was taking pictures of him outside of the judicial building.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

According to Page Six, Pras Michel lunged towards New York Post photographer, R. Umar Abbasi and broke part of his camera after he attempted to take photos of the New Jersey emcee. Abbasi was able to capture the exact moment Michel made his move towards his camera with an outstretched hand and a sense of irritation in his eyes. According to the photographer, Michel was able to bend the bayonet of the camera where the lens attaches to the body of the camera.

In a short exchange with Page Six, Abbasi stated:

"He pretended he was going down the stairs and suddenly leaped and grabbed my lens." The photographer continued, "He would have hit me if the court officers didn’t stop him."

Earlier during the court proceedings, Pras detailed that The Post's coverage of his child support case has "caused him embarrassment amongst his peers" and that his son is seeing his "father being bashed by the media."

Severiano’s attorney, Robert Wallack responded: "This case… isn’t about the New York Post. This is about Pras’ failure to pay child support." Wallack urged the court to jail Pras behind his unpaid child support, but instead, the judge ordered Michel to pay $20,000 to Severiano by March 2. Judge Carol Goldstein stated that it was "harder to raise the money in jail."

Hopefully, Pras and Angela Severiano can come to amicable terms for the benefit of their child, Landon. Check out one of Pras' latest Instagram posts provided below.