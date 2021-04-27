It's truly impressive to look back on what 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp built with Power, the Starz original series that kickstarted an extended storytelling universe. After Power wrapped up its six-season run in February of 2020, the saga continued with Power Book II: Ghost, which premiered in September of that same year. Now, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is on the horizon, slated for release on July 18th.

With the big release only a few months away, Starz came through to drop off a brand new teaser trailer for the upcoming series, which stars Mekai Curtis in the titular role, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, Malcolm M Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$, Natalee Linez, Lovie Simone, and more. While brief, the new trailer for Raising Kanan goes a long way in setting a tone, taking things back to Southside Jamaica Queens in the early nineties.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"These streets don't play Kanan," explains Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), queen-pin mother of the 15-year old Kanan Starks. "You're only as good as your crew." Before long, the familiar voice of 50 Cent enters the mix: "you already know how my shit ended. This is how it started." Though little in the way of plot details are unveiled, the teaser does feature a heavy presence from Epps', who appears to be playing a police officer and inevitable foil to Raquel Thomas' character.

"This is it right here, the golden era," writes 50, sharing the clip on his Twitter page. "Raising Kanan. Must-see TV." Check it out for yourself below, and sound off if you plan on tuning in when Raising Kanan premieres this July.

WATCH: 50 Cent's Power Book III: Raising Kanan Official Teaser