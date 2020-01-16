Pouya & Boobie Lootaveli Skate On New Track "B***h, Park Backwards"

The Miami-bred rapper, Pouya has developed a level of consistency that is extremely hard to ignore. Over the past two years, the "Death by Dishonor" rapper has released full-length projects making him nearly impossible to audibly avoid. Now, coming off the release of his 2019 album, The South Got Something To Say, the Cuban-American rapper is back with a brand new one-off single entitled "B***h, Park Backwards" featuring longtime collaborator Boobie Lootaveli.

The track produced by Spock features a sample-based harmony, Bay Area-esque bassline, and low-level mixed drum pattern. Boobie Lootaveli kicks off the initial verse as the two pass rhymes back and forth cutting through the laid back instrumental. Both artists channel an audio aesthetic reminiscent of Northern California that doesn't seem forced but natural in its delivery.

With Pouya not only growing as an emcee but as an individual, he has the opportunity to become one of the new mainstream acts to reach the forefront of the culture. With new music like "B***h, Park Backwards" in the tuck, Pouya could be looking to release yet another project this year, making that three annual cycles of consistent artistic delivery.

Check out Pouya's "B***h, Park Backwards" featuring Boobie Lootaveli, produced by Spock in the streaming link provided below as well as Germ's HNHH interview where he speaks on his admiration for his Buffet Boys associate.

Quotable Lyrics

Never goin' back to being broke (Yuh)

Sleepin' on the floor, momma thought I was a joke (Yuh)

Now I'm doin' well, 'cept more hungry than before (Yuh)

Found a way to live with all these suicide notes, yuh (Yuh, yuh, yuh)