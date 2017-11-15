Buffet Boys Records
- SongsPouya & Boobie Lootaveli Skate On New Track "B***h, Park Backwards"Pouya channels the Bay Area in new single "B***h, Park Backwards" featuring Boobie Lootaveli.By Dominiq R.
- NewsPouya & J.I.D Set Santana Sample Ablaze On "Tip Toe"J.I.D & Pouya go bar for bar over iconic guitar licks. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPouya Drops Off "Suicidal Thoughts In The Back Of The Cadillac Pt. 2"Pouya comes through with his latest effort . By Aron A.
- NewsFat Nick & Pouya Link Up On "Hate On Me"Fat Nick and Pouya get together on "Hate On Me."
By Aron A.