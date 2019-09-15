This week, Post Malone earned the year's largest streaming week by far with the debut week of his Hollywood Bleeding album. Post's third studio album gets started with 498,000 equivalent album units in its first week, making it the second-biggest week for any album this year, only bowing to Taylor Swift's Lover in second.

As for its streaming record, it was set to the tune of 365.4 million on-demand audio streams for its tracks within the first week. The previous record-holder was Ariana Grande, whose Sweetener amassed 307.1 million streams in its first week.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In the remaining top 10, you'll find Swift's Lover at No. 2 with 104,000 equivalent album units in its third week. Melanie Martinez earns her second top 10 output as K-12 debuts at No. 3 with 57,000 equivalent album units.

No. 4 is occupied by Young Thug's So Much Fun effort with 53,000 units while Lil Tecca's We love You Tecca slips from 4 to No. 5 with 49,000 units earned in its second week. Lizzo's Cuz I Love You holds onto the No.6 slot with 39,000 while No. 7 goes to Tool Fear's Inoculum with 38,000 units.

Billie Eilish's When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? drops to No. 8 with 37,000 units pushed, binging her run in the top 10 to a solid six uninterrupted months. Following up is Lana Del Rey's Norman Fucking Rockwell, slipping down six slots to No.9 in its second week while the final debut of the week closes out the list as The Highwomen quartet's self-titled debut earns 34,000 units.