It's a wrap for this year's Billboard Music Awards, and the winners are currently celebrating their recognitions. Post Malone swept through his nominations this year, taking home nine awards including that of Top Artist. "I'm honestly blown away by the love that everybody's shown to me," he said. "Honestly, I appreciate more than I could ever express. It's kind of a big deal for me and everybody involved because we work our asses off, and we just try our best every day."

Khalid will also have to dust off room on his shelves for his awards that include Top R&B Artist, Top Male R&B Artist, Top R&B Album, and Top R&B Song. Summer Walker nabbed her first Billboard trophy for Top R&B Female Artist, while Billie Eilish was honored for Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album.

We're still feeling the effects of "Old Town Road," because Lil Nas X was also a big winner this (October 14) evening. The budding artist received Top 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, and Top Rap Song. Lizzo was nominated in a slew of categories and took home the award for Top Song Sales Artist, and during her acceptance speech, she challenged people to speak up.

“If you’re at home right now and you’re thinking about changing yourself, this is your sign to remain who you are. When people try to suppress something, it’s because they’re afraid of your power," said Lizzo. "So whether it’s through music, protests, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”

Read through the complete list of winners—including Kaye West's gospel sweep—for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards and check out acceptance speeches along with moving performances below.

Top Artist:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan-Voted):

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist:

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! at the Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist:

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted):

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist:

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour:

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Top Rap Artist:

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist:

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Lover

Top Soundtrack:

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12, by Melanie Martinez

The Dirt, by Mötley Crüe

Top R&B Album:

Beyoncé, Homecoming: The Live Album

Justin Bieber, Changes

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Summer Walker, Over It

Top Rap Album:

DaBaby, Kirk

Juice WRLD, Death Race for Love

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Young Thug, So Much Fun

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown, Experiment

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

Maren Morris, Girl

Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers, III

Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

Tool, Fear Inoculum

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

Top Latin Album:

J Balvin & Bad Bunny, Oasis

Farruko, Gangalee

Maluma, 11:11

Romeo Santos, Utopía

Sech, Sueños

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii, Tim

The Chainsmokers, World War Joy

Illenium, Ascend

Marshmello, Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set

Alan Walker, Different World

Top Christian Album:

Bethel Music, Victory: Recorded Live

Casting Crowns, Only Jesus

Hillsong United, People

Skillet, Victorious

Kanye West, Jesus Is King

Top Gospel Album:

Kirk Franklin, Long Live Love

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers, Goshen

William McDowell, The Cry: A Live Worship Experience

Sunday Service Choir, Jesus Is Born

Kanye West, Jesus Is King

Top Hot 100 Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Top Streaming Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lil Tecca, "Ran$om"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

Top Selling Song:

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

Top Radio Song:

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Khalid, "Talk"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"

Top Collaboration (Fan-Voted):

Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"

Top R&B Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

Doja Cat & Tyga, "Juicy"

Khalid, "Talk"

Lizzo, "Good As Hell"

The Weeknd, "Heartless"

Top Rap Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lil Tecca, "Ran$om"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

Post Malone, "Wow."

Top Country Song:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Maren Morris, "The Bones"

Old Dominion, "One Man Band"

Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses"

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons, "Bad Liar"

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker, "I Think I'm Okay"

Panic! at the Disco, "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"

Twenty One Pilots, "Chlorine"

Twenty One Pilots, "The Hype"

Top Latin Song:

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin, "China"

Bad Bunny & Tainy, "Callaita"

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, "Con Calma"

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny, "No Me Conoce"

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, "Otro Trago"

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee, "Close to Me"

Illenium & Jon Bellion, "Good Things Fall Apart"

Kygo x Whitney Houston, "Higher Love"

Marshmello ft. Chvrches, "Here With Me"

Top Christian Song:

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, "Raise a Hallelujah"

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, "Nobody"

Lauren Daigle, "Rescue"

For King & Country, "God Only Knows"

Kanye West, "Follow God"

Top Gospel Song:

Kirk Franklin, "Love Theory"

Kanye West, "Closed on Sunday"

Kanye West, "Follow God"

Kanye West, "On God"

Kanye West, "Selah"