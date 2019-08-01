There are many great partnerships in hip-hop history. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. El-P and Killer Mike. Post Malone and Bud Light. At this point, the pair make for quite the union, to the point where Posty has become an unofficial spokesperson of sorts. No stranger to beer-bonging that sweet Bud, Post has decided to turn his passion into a money move, as evidenced by his newest line of merchandise.

Speaking exclusively with Complex, Post outlined the motivation behind his official Bud Light collaboration. "It's cool to be able to grow my relationship with Bud Light and collaborate on a merch collection with them," Post explained to Complex. "Feels good to give the fans something that represents a good-ass time." Beginning on Monday, August 5th, fans can head to Posty's official website (already adorned with that familiar Annheiser Busch insignia) to cop some of the merch, the majority of which can be seen here.

With sweaters, hats, t-shirts, jackets and more, Posty and Bud Light's collaboration features some impressive and practical designs. Expect this one to sell out with the quickness of a shotgunned brew, should Post's Crocs collaboration be any indicator. Interested in copping?

