Post Malone and Bud Light go together like peanut butter and jelly. You could have one without the other but you already know there's something missing. So when Bud Light announced last year that he would be headlining the Nashville stop of their Dive Bar tour, it just seemed like a match made in heaven. This summer, Bud Light's brought back Post Malone to headline another legendary night on the Dive Bar tour.



Courtesy of Post Malone

Post Malone will be making his return to Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour as he's set to headline the New York City date on August 5th. This makes it the second consecutive year that the singer takes the stage. The Dive Bar tour focuses on a smaller, more intimate show which should be interesting considering how big of a superstar Posty is these days.

“The last Dive Bar show in Nashville was super fun. I’m excited to do the next one in the legendary New York City,” Post said in a statement.

The Director of Experiential at Bug Light, Shane Barry, explained that the company was also excited to bring back Post for another year. “We’ve watched him grow from an artist who was posting his music to SoundCloud to now selling out stadiums around the world. We’re so proud of how far he has come and are so happy to be with him on this journey. It feels very full circle. We’re really looking forward to this special show and have a few other surprises in store for Posty fans," Barry said.