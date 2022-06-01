Post Malone says that he is "pumped" for fatherhood ahead of the birth of his and his pregnant girlfriend’s first baby. Malone sat down with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe on Wednesday to discuss his upcoming album, Twelve Carat Toothache, as well as what he expects of being a dad.

“As a kid, I was like 4 or 5, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere,” the Grammy nominee recalled. “It was a baby doll, and I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it.”

He added: "I'm so pumped up. I'm going to be a hot dad."



Noam Galai / Getty Images

Malone first announced that he and his longtime girlfriend were expecting in a statement provided to TMZ, last month. At the time, he mentioned being "the happiest I've ever been."

As for how he's been promoting the new album, Lowe asked Malone about the pressure from labels to get viral posts on TikTok, as has been commented on by Halsey, Florence Welch, and other artists.

“It’s just so hard for me to make something natural,” he said of using the platform, before expanding on social media as a whole. “I just think it’s my personal opinion and the changes that I’ve made mentally to distance myself from that and that’s really impacted my life in a positive way.”

Check out Malone's full interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music here, and be on the lookout for Twelve Carat Toothache, which is set to be released this Friday, June 3.

