It's been three long years since Post Malone released his last studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding. While his presence has been missing from airwaves, fans have been patiently waiting for his return and it appears that he's gunning to have summer 2022 on lock.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

With his forthcoming album, Twelve Carat Toothache due out on June 3rd, the rapper blessed fans with the official tracklist for the project. The singer's new album will include fourteen songs in total with a list of high-profile collaborators. The Weeknd will make an appearance on the previously released single, "One Right Now." The Roddy Ricch-assisted "Cooped Up" also landed on the tracklist. The project also contains collaborations with Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes, and The Kid LAROI. Twelve Carat Toothache will have a run time of 43 minutes.

Post previously described the album as "the most honest record" he's made to date.

"That's what the whole record is about," he told Zane Lowe earlier this month. "It's the bipolar aspect and the duality of everything. And so, there's a lot of things very much so on this record that are tongue in cheek. And I think this whole record is the most honest record I've made, and I'm so pumped for people to hear it. But every song in there tells a story, so this is kind of like, "Here's the life that we live, but there's always something going on in the background.”

Check the full tracklist below via Apple.