While talking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to promote his upcoming album Twelve Carat Toothache, Post Malone discussed how he struggles to use TikTok as a means to promote and release music, despite knowing and seeing the benefits amongst his peers.

"There’s so many different ways to get people to listen to your music. And TikTok is so f**king huge… Everything, no, it’s great. And you have people check on my new song and it goes f**king viral and that changes people’s lives. And you discover talented people there and everything. But it’s just so hard for me to make something natural," said Post.

The Beerbongs and Bentleys rapper isn’t the only artist to go public about their issues with TikTok. Charlie XCX and Halsey are also among those musicians who’ve complained about TikTok.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"After a tremendous amount of f**k sh*t, ‘So Good’ is finally coming out June 9th. Video dropping the next day. And now I can go back to using TikTok for my real plan: Using witchcraft to take over the world," said Halsey in reference to her record label not allowing her song to release until it created a “viral moment.”

Although Malone noted that social media does help launch careers, the rapper also referred back to the struggles it caused him in 2020 when he was forced to take a break from all platforms.

"A platform is a terrible thing to waste, especially in times of heartache in our country and the entire world, and especially when someone has the ability to speak out. Over the past few months I have been trying to distance myself from social media for my mental health, and by doing this and letting others have more control over posts on my pages," the rapper wrote via Instagram at the time.

Check out the full interview with Zane below, and stay tuned for the new album to arrive tomorrow, June 3.

[via]