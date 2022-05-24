Yet another artist is calling out their label and it is clear that Halsey is not happy. Throughout their time in the industry, Halsey has often spoken out about feeling "powerless" because of the expectations their label has placed on them. In interviews, they have talked about having to keep music executives up to date with their pregnancy and their albums, often taking away from their personal time and creative process. They recently surfaced with a complaint once again, and this time, it has to do with the release of a new single.

On their TikTok, Halsey uploaded a video where they accuse Capitol Records of holding tight to one of their tracks and refusing to release it until it goes viral on TikTok. Some believed they were speaking about Astralwerks, the label that signed Halsey, but they later clarified that they believed in them and she wasn't referring to that relationship.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP but my record label won't let me," the singer penned over their video. "I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can’t release it unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok." It's a marketing strategy that Halsey has complained about.

They further explained the situation on Twitter. "It’s not about making the tiktoks I already make tiktoks! They are saying if they don’t reach some imaginary goalpost of views or virality than they won’t give me a release date at all. I’m not claiming to be oppressed! just saying that all not all marketing methods are universal."

In response, Capitol Records reportedly issued a brief statement about the controversy to E! News: "Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering. We can't wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music." Watch Haley's video below and read through their Q&A with fans regarding the situation.

