Post Malone has seemingly been working hard in the studio, closing out a number of different projects that he seems to be ready to release sooner than you think. The Hollywood's Bleeding artist previously hinted that he was working on a "quarantine album" last year, but he opted to hold off on releasing much new music in the last twelve months. As a gift to his fans, Posty appears to be planning a double-release before the year closes out, announcing two new projects through his manager.

Dre London, Post Malone's manager, just posted a new picture on social media where he explained why he's feeling so chipper today. He didn't just close a massive deal... and he didn't just win the lottery... however, he apparently just got off the phone with Post Malone, who agreed that it was time to drop some new music.



SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

"Some would say thats the smile when the wire hits! But for me this isn’t true! It’s even bigger than that," wrote London as his caption. "This that smile while on FaceTime with @postmalone agreeing that the world deserves 2 Posty projects out this year! Discussing dates to drop the 1st one sooner than u think! I won’t tell u the title name just yet maybe next week."

This is amazing news for Post Malone's legion of supporters, which continues growing with each of his full-length releases. Hollywood's Bleeding has been his biggest success to date. Do you think he can out-class himself on one of the next two?

Stay tuned for more information on Posty's next moves.