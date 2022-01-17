Popp Hunna Releases New Song "Back It Up"

Philadelphia-raised rapper Popp Hunna is starting off the new year by releasing some new music, coming through with a music video for "Back It Up."

Following the release of "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)," Popp Hunna seemed to establish himself as one of hip-hop's most exciting young talents, going viral on TikTok and earning a co-sign from fellow Philadelphian Lil Uzi Vert. However, after paperwork surfaced from Popp's childhood, which showed that he allegedly communicated with the cops after witnessing a murder when he was a kid, Uzi disavowed the rising star, publicly asking for his feature verses to be removed from his album. Snitching allegations have effectively halted Popp's rise but he's trying to look past the drama, releasing his new single "Back It Up" last week.

The song follows in a similar vein as "Corvette Corvette," including a repetitive, uninspired chorus where Popp repeats, "Back it up, back it up, back it up."

If you liked how he arrived onto the scene, you'll probably like this one too. Check out "Back It Up" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Buss out the trap door, I got my mask on, duckin' the paparazzi

Hop out the Corvette, that was my old swag, now I like Maseratis

Sex every day, it's a hobby

Which one of y'all gon' top me?

I'ma run it up, I promise

If I go broke, it's a robbery