Philadelphia-based rapper Popp Hunna was on track to become one of the hottest young rappers of the new generation, achieving an early hit with "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)," which went viral on TikTok. The rapper went on to collaborate a couple of times with fellow Philadelphian Lil Uzi Vert, but it wasn't long before the rapper would demand for his verse to be removed from Popp's album, citing "snitching" allegations against him.

A multitude of rappers, including Trippie Redd, Lil Tjay, and others all blackballed Popp Hunna because of the allegations, which stem from the rapper witnessing allegedly witnessing a murder at the age of fourteen and speaking with the police about it. Because of his alleged cooperation with the cops, many hip-hop representatives have sworn off Popp, making it hard for him to continue his upward trajectory.

During a recent episode of Off The Record with DJ Akademiks, Popp Hunna spoke about whether he regrets speaking up after the incident, to which he said that he simply wishes he never went through any of that.





"Bro, I be wishing all the time that I never went through that sh*t," said Popp. "Ain't no kid supposed to go through no sh*t like that, bro. I was a kid, bro. Ain't no kid supposed to go through no sh*t like that, bro. I seen some sh*t that a kid wasn't supposed to see. And, bro, I gotta live with that. That's gonna always be on my mind. I don't even sleep, bro. I don't go to sleep at night, bro. I do not sleep, bro. Every time I close my eyes, bro, I see that shit happening over and over and over and over and over again, bro. I barely even wanna have fun, bro. Even being a rapper, bro, after shows, I used to cry. After every show, bro."

Promoting the interview on Instagram, Popp Hunna said, "Everybody gone say what they woulda did and what i shoulda did until they get put in that position."

New York rapper Lil Tjay, who previously slammed Popp for snitching, isn't a fan of his explanation, commenting on the clip, saying, "Oh nah."

Hopefully, Popp has access to mental health resources so he can learn to heal from his trauma. Listen below to hear him speak about the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of his career.



