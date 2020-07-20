Pop Smoke, Young Thug, & Gunna Connect On "Paranoia"

It seems difficult for young New York rappers to avoid voicing their kingly aspirations -- while some may have come to balk at the sheer volume of claimants, others appreciate the ambition. Prior to his untimely passing at the age of twenty, Pop Smoke was one of the many contenders vying for the throne. Unlike several of his fellow candidates, Pop Smoke seemed to possess a keen hand at diplomacy. His alliances extend from his own backyard to the south, as evidenced by this latest collaboration with Young Thug and Gunna.

"Paranoia," which arrived earlier as part of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon's deluxe edition, was already long anticipated. The hype was only intensified once the track leaked complete with a Pusha T verse, one that found the Clipse lyricist taking shots at Drake. The move didn't sit well with Thugger, who voiced his displeasure with Push on social media. While that's water under the bridge -- at least, on the surface -- "Paranoia" has officially arrived, albeit without the controversial Pusha verse. It remains an enjoyable melodic vibe nonetheless, another new testament to Pop Smoke's versatility. Check out the full deluxe tape right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Paranoid, I know some n****s wanna see me gone

Just made twenty mil, I'm tryna fuckin' enjoy

Fore you kick my door down and shoot, that's my lil boy