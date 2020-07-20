mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke, Young Thug, & Gunna Connect On "Paranoia"

Mitch Findlay
July 20, 2020 09:09
1.2K Views
80
9
2020 Republic Records2020 Republic Records
2020 Republic Records

Paranoia
Pop Smoke Feat. Young Thug & Gunna

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
84% (11)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pop Smoke joins forces with the YSL team with Young Thug & Gunna assisted "Paranoia," officially released on "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon Deluxe Edition."


It seems difficult for young New York rappers to avoid voicing their kingly aspirations -- while some may have come to balk at the sheer volume of claimants, others appreciate the ambition. Prior to his untimely passing at the age of twenty, Pop Smoke was one of the many contenders vying for the throne. Unlike several of his fellow candidates, Pop Smoke seemed to possess a keen hand at diplomacy. His alliances extend from his own backyard to the south, as evidenced by this latest collaboration with Young Thug and Gunna

"Paranoia," which arrived earlier as part of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon's deluxe edition, was already long anticipated. The hype was only intensified once the track leaked complete with a Pusha T verse, one that found the Clipse lyricist taking shots at Drake. The move didn't sit well with Thugger, who voiced his displeasure with Push on social media. While that's water under the bridge -- at least, on the surface -- "Paranoia" has officially arrived, albeit without the controversial Pusha verse. It remains an enjoyable melodic vibe nonetheless, another new testament to Pop Smoke's versatility. Check out the full deluxe tape right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Paranoid, I know some n****s wanna see me gone
Just made twenty mil, I'm tryna fuckin' enjoy
Fore you kick my door down and shoot, that's my lil boy

Pop Smoke
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  8  0
  9
  1.2K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Pop Smoke Young Thug Gunna shoot for the stars, aim for the moon deluxe edition
9 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pop Smoke, Young Thug, & Gunna Connect On "Paranoia"
90
9
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject