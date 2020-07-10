Weeks after the release of Pop Smoke's posthumous album, arrests have been made in connection with his death. Five people have been taken into custody and according to authorities they weren't even associated with the rapper. Reports state that Pop Smoke posted his whereabouts online and it was then that the group found the rapper and killed him.

As more information regarding the tragic death of Pop unfolds, artists have taken to the streets of New York to deliver a touching tribute to the late rapper. They shared a glimpse into the developing piece that's located in Brooklyn. "[In Progress] We are honored to be painting this powerful memorial for the late Pop Smoke," Hattas Public Murals wrote in the caption to a post showing the artwork. "If you’re in Brooklyn, stop by to see it in progress at 8125 Flatlands Ave. #popsmoke #shootforthestarsaimforthemoon @complex @complexmusic @rapradar @milkmoney @hattaspublicmurals."

A few photos of the mural were also captured and shared on Twitter, so check it out and let us know what you think. We expect this to be a central location for social media posts in the yeas to come.