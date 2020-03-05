Today reportedly marks the final (and only) public event celebrating the life of Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, who will reportedly be tributed with a procession through his hometown.

While he was still in the early stages of his career, Pop Smoke quickly became one of the most exciting figures in rap music. At just 20-years-old, he was gunned down in the Hollywood Hills in what was initially reported as a home invasion robbery. More recent reports have been referring to the killing as a targetted hit, but that much remains unconfirmed. After his body was transported back to Brooklyn, New York, the drill rapper will reportedly be taking one final spin through the 'hood today, saying goodbye to the blocks he represented so rightfully.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

As re-posted by Elliott Wilson, Pop Smoke's procession will take place today (March 5) as he is driven through the Floss one last time. The event is reportedly set to begin at 3:00 PM on the Zoe block (82nd and Flatlands) before making its way down Flatlands Avenue, turning on Remsen Avenue, and reaching Seaview Avenue.

This presents one of the last opportunities for fans to publicly say goodbye to the 20-year-old rapper.

50 Cent confirmed that he is currently eyeing a May release for the first-ever posthumous Pop Smoke album, recruiting Roddy Ricch, Drake, Post Malone, and a number of others to feature on the project. Are you looking forward to hearing what he's got up his sleeve?