Lil Durk has consistently been one of the best artists in hip-hop over the past couple of years, and fans are always excited to hear what he will be dropping next. Recently, Durk came out on social media and made the grand revelation that his next album is pretty much ready and that he is still looking for a proper date and time to release it to the world.

The album is going to be called 7220 and we can just imagine what kind of features were are going to hear on it. Durk knows how to curate his soundtracks, and typically, fans are always hit with some pretty awesome songs with viral potential.

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

Durk is so confident in his new album that he has started playing some tracks for various artists. One such artist is none other than Polo G, who took to Twitter to explain exactly what he thinks of what he has heard thus far. As you will see, he certainly approves of the material we're about to be blessed with.

"Smurk Played Me His Album Last night…4nem gat sum shit fasho," Polo said. "Real crack."

We're still waiting on more details about this brand new album, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.