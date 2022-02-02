Ever since Durk's appearance on Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later," he's continued to keep his foot on necks. The rapper capped off 2020 with the release of The Voice then came through strong in 2021 with the release of a new OTF compilation and his joint effort with Lil Durk, The Voice Of The Heroes.



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Now, the rapper is preparing to drop his forthcoming album, 7220. Inspired by his grandmother's address in Chicago, Durk took to Instagram where he flexed wads of cash to reveal that the project is finally complete. "7220 my granny address the house it all started," he wrote with a dolphin emoji, "album done."

Durk has continued to dominate the charts, expanding beyond the realm of hip-hop. The rapper closed out his 2021 with a collaboration alongside country star Morgan Wallen, "Broadway Girls." It would not be shocking if the two ended up dishing out a second song together on 7220.

Though a release date hasn't been set, there's a good chance it'll arrive within the next two months. At the top of the year, Durk announced a 17-date tour across America in support of the album. The tour kicks off on April 8th in Phoenix, AZ at the Arizona Federal Theatre before closing out the run in Durk's hometown of Chicago at the United Center.

