Nobody imagined that this day would ever come-- not even the man himself-- but 44-year-old Florida rapper Plies has officially retired his gold teeth, taking out his grills and showing off his pearly whites for the first time in decades.

One of the most well-known gold-teeth fanatics, Plies has been rocking a flashy smile for years. His teeth have been gold for the longest time and it has basically become a core part of his personality. That part of him has been put to the side though as Plies finally took out the mouthpiece and held an entire funeral service for his gold teeth, burying them in the dirt.

"I Just Removed & Buried My Gold Teeth," wrote the outspoken rapper on Instagram, sharing a video of him digging a hole for them. "I Never Thought In A Million Years This Day Would Come!! I Wanted Elevation So I Stepped Out On Faith!!! I Ate Some Good P*ssy With Them Teeth Doe!!!! I Heard Women Love Men With Pretty Smiles!!!!"



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Everybody was waiting for the official reveal of his new white teeth, which came on Friday. The rapper says that he showed his mother, who was at a loss for words.

"I Just Showed My Mom My New Smile. She Hugged Me Started Crying & Said 'I Finally Got My Baby Back'," wrote Plies on a new post. "One Of The Proudest Days Of My Life. 2021 I’m Might Just Turn Into A Full Time Brand Ambassador With This New Smile."

He says that it took him so long to post a picture because he was shy. Take a look at Plies' amazing new smile. Congratulations on the evolution!