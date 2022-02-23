Playboi Carti was out of control at last night's Donda 2 listening event in Miami, Florida. Taking the stage to perform "Off The Grid" with Ye and Fivio Foreign from the first Donda album, King Vamp walked through water and screamed along to his verse, belting out his eccentric ad-libs and singing the uncensored version of his lyrics.

Shortly after he appeared on stage, Carti started trending on social media with music fans commenting on his eclectic delivery, yelling his lyrics and turning up to the fan-favorite track. People were most reactive to Carti's outfit during the show, which was reminiscent of WWE's Jeff Hardy. The wrestler is known for wearing fishnet tops, face paint, and kooky colors. Carti came out in a 'fit that Jeff would love, standing out among the all-black-wearing performers.

"PLAYBOI CARTI CAME OUTTA NOWHERE SCREAMING WITH FACE PAINT," excitedly reacted one person on Twitter. "Why Carti steal Jeff Hardy's fit," asked another. Others commented on the very end of the performance, with Carti's screams wailing throughout the stadium as he vanished. "I don't what type of drugs Carti is on but it's lethal," tweeted somebody else.

In addition to Playboi Carti's appearance at the event, Alicia Keys, DaBaby, Marilyn Manson, and many others all performed with Ye last night. Several songs from the upcoming album were played, including a new track called "Security," which seemingly takes aim at Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Check out some reactions below and let us know what you thought about Carti's performance in the comments.