Playboi Carti Enlists Kanye West For "Go2DaMoon" From "Whole Lotta Red"

Erika Marie
December 25, 2020 02:25
Mr. West is in the building.


It's setting up to a weekend filled with Whole Lotta Red reactions, and just hours after Playboi Carti shared his anticipated album, they're already pouring in. It's been over two years since fans first heard about this record, and following a string of leaks and setbacks, it has finally arrived. While may expected Carti to release an album stacked with features, the rapper opted to only include Kid Cudi, Future, and Kanye West on the 24-track album.

Carti's "Go2DaMoon" with Kanye is, unsurprisingly, one of the most talked-about songs on Whole Lotta Red as fans haven't heard much from Mr. West outside of his religious-based releases. "Go2DaMoon" doesn't last long as it finishes at right under two minutes, but many fans are just happy to hear Ye swinging a few bars that are nostalgic of yesteryear. Stream Carti and Yeezy's Wheezy-produced collaboration and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody wear a costume, spray a little extra perfume
YEEZYs in the stock room, that's the name, make the stock boom
Hit the club with at least ten, you in a 500, that's a cheap Benz
I promise Playboi we get the tape out 'fore the weekend
It's over, too famous to sneak in
Wolverine in a sheep skin, I be goin' off the deep end

