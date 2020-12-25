Playboi Carti Gifts The World With "Whole Lotta Red" Ft. Kanye West, Kid Cudi, & Future

This album is a long time coming. No, your eyes and ears do not deceive you—Playboi Carti has actually released his highly anticipated project, Whole Lotta Red. He first announced the coming of this album back in 2018 following the release of his debut, Die Lit. The album would suffer a series of leaks that aided in its delay, and some fans had given up hope that WLR would ever reach streaming services.

After rumors and hints that Carti's coveted album would arrive on Christmas Day, it has finally materialized. The rapper previously revealed that Kid Cudi would be making an appearance, but other features on the album include Kanye West and Future, leaving much solo breathing room for Carti on the 24-track album. Whole Lotta Red arrives courtesy of Interscope and ASAP Rocky's label AWGE, so stream Playboi Carti's sophomore studio album and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Rockstar Made

2. Go2DaMoon ft. Kanye West

3. Stop Breathing

4. Beno!

5. JumpOutTheHouse

6. M3tamorphosis ft. Kid Cudi

7. Slay3r

8. No Sl33p

9. New Tank

10. Teen X ft. Future

11. Meh

12. Vamp Anthem

13. New N3on

14. Control

15. Punk Monk

16. On That Time

17. King Vamp

18. Place

19. Sky

20. Over

21. ILoveUIHateU

22. Die4Guy

23. Not PLaying

24. F33l Lik3 Dyin