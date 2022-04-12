Playboi Carti has revealed that the title for his next album will be Music, "because that’s all it is at this point." The Whole Lotta Red rapper discussed his upcoming project, as well as his music label, Opium, during a new interview with XXL.

"I was about to name my album Music because that’s where I’m at, you know what I’m saying? Music," Carti told the outlet.

He explained: "Music because that’s all it is at this point."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Regarding the sound of the project, he elaborated: "Yeah, then it’s that. Like I said, it’s music. That’s what it’s for so everybody can just... I got a lot of people that I got to take care of so I’m here, forever. So, the music that I’m making is forever. I’ve been listening to Mayhem, The Weeknd, a lot of old Atlanta shit, ratchet shit. Do you think sometimes I need to dumb it down? Do people think I’m too ahead? Because sometimes I feel like dumbing it down makes more money."

Carti added that he has a song titled "Wicked" on the way. He didn't reveal a release date for the project.

As for Opium, Carti says he has already signed several artists and plans to release a clothing line with it as well.

"Opium is my label," Carti said. "My artists that I have are Ken Car$on, Destroy Lonely and Homicide Beno! And Homixide Meechie. I have a gang of producers. I came in first just signing a gang of producers. Ken and Lonely, they are two kids who grew up where I’m from. And they are family. As they got older, they started rapping. I met Homicide about three years ago. And when I first got with them, my cousins, they good friends with them—boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. I had Beno! with me every day and one day he just sent me a song and I was just like, 'Wow!' They’re superstars. I love them. They have my full focus. That’s it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Carti discusses his relationship with Lil Uzi Vert, being a father, and more.

