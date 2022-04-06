Lyrical Lemonade has revealed the lineup for the Summer Smash Festival being held this summer in Chicago. Playboi Carti, Post Malone, Young Thug, and Gunna will be leading the way for over 60 artists set to perform over the course of three days.

Other artists featured in the lineup include Wiz Khalifa, Polo G, Lil Skies, Trippie Redd, 2 Chainz, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Tecca, G Herbo, Yeat, Rico Nasty, Lucki, Flo Milli, and more.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade has held Summer Smash Festival annually since its inaugural event back in 2018.

Hopefully, the lineup for the Summer Smash Festival will hold together better than that of Coachella, whose headliner, Kanye West, dropped out of the festival just weeks before his scheduled performance. Travis Scott was expected to join him on stage. Coachella has yet to announce a replacement and sources have told Page Six that they were so blindsided by West's decision, that they didn't have a backup plan in store.

Tickets for the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival are set to go on sale Friday at 10:00 AM. The festival will be held from June 17-19th 2022 in Chicago, IL.

Check out the full lineup below.