Lil Uzi Vert said that he's going all-in on his new album with a post on his Instagram story, over the weekend. The rapper has been teasing the release of The Pink Tape for nearly a year.

"Puttin my all into this album," he wrote. "This time I'm not playin."



Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Vert also recently said that he's not dropping any snippets for the project, when called out by a fan on Twitter and told to "make better music." Vert had been complaining about having been dumped by City Girls rapper J.T. at the time. He has since deleted the tweets.

It's unclear who will be featured on the album, but over the last year, Uzi has teased working with Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Grimes, and Charlie Heat on social media.

Uzi's last full-length solo album, Eternal Atake, was released in March 2020. Despite not dropping an album in the time since, he's remained busy, having released a collaborative project with Future titled Pluto x Baby Pluto, as well as numerous singles and featured verses.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with Bape founder Nigo for the track "Heavy."

Check out Uzi's new social media post below.



