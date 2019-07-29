PJ Morton Continues To Tease New Project With "READY"

A few weeks after debuting a new clip for his JoJo-assisted "Say So" track, PJ Morton returns with a brand new delivery via his "READY" single, another entry that leads us closer to his forthcoming Paul album.

The new project arrives as the tail end of a hiatus that Morton originally announced as one of permanence.

"I think it's my best work, I have been so focused," Morton recently said of crafting Paul. "Coming back to New Orleans inspired a lot of new growth and perspective, though, and it helped me realize that the best thing that I could be was myself."

Such growth has been wonderfully exhibited in his most recent works and "READY" is no different. Take a listen below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna play around anymore

I know there's no one else for me, that's for sure

So baby won't you try me

Please just don't deny me

I'm putting the ball in your court

We can do what you want