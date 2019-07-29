mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PJ Morton Continues To Tease New Project With "READY"

Milca P.
July 29, 2019 00:39
100 Views
02
0
CoverCover

READY
PJ Morton

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

PJ Morton readies "Paul."


A few weeks after debuting a new clip for his JoJo-assisted "Say So" track, PJ Morton returns with a brand new delivery via his "READY" single, another entry that leads us closer to his forthcoming Paul album.

The new project arrives as the tail end of a hiatus that Morton originally announced as one of permanence.

"I think it's my best work, I have been so focused," Morton recently said of crafting Paul. "Coming back to New Orleans inspired a lot of new growth and perspective, though, and it helped me realize that the best thing that I could be was myself."

Such growth has been wonderfully exhibited in his most recent works and "READY" is no different. Take a listen below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna play around anymore 
I know there's no one else for me, that's for sure
So baby won't you try me
Please just don't deny me
I'm putting the ball in your court
We can do what you want

PJ Morton
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  100
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
PJ Morton new music new song Songs paul ready
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS PJ Morton Continues To Tease New Project With "READY"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject