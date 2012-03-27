PJ Morton
- NewsPJ Morton & JoJo Connect With Mr. Talkbox On New R&B Hit, "My Peace"The R&B Renaissance is in full swing.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, & Friends Unite For A Tender Cover Of A Sam Cooke ClassicBJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, and Charlie Bereal recreate Sam Cooke's classic 1962 single "Bring It On Home To Me."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsStream PJ Morton's New Project "Paul"10 tracks featuring Rapsody, JoJo, Jazmine Sullivan, Angela Rye, and Tobe Nwigwe.By Kevin Goddard
- SongsPJ Morton Continues To Tease New Project With "READY"PJ Morton readies "Paul."By Milca P.
- Music VideosPJ Morton & JoJo Revive Their Duet In "Say So" Music VideoWatch the new video for "Say So."By Milca P.
- NewsJoJo Tapped By PJ Morton For "Say So" DuetShe cried during her first listen to the demo.By Zaynab
- SongsWork It OutA new single from YMCMB's PJ Morton, off his upcoming "New Orleans" album.By Rose Lilah
- NewsOnly OneGearing up for his debut studio effort, PJ Morton recruits the legendary Stevie Wonder to appear on his latest smooth single "Only One", which features a hook reminiscent of early 80s Stevie production.By Steve Kerry
- NewsLoverOriginally released in March, PJ Morton drops it as his 'official' single with a new verse from Weezy. Grab it on iTunes.By Steve Kerry
- NewsLoverthe Newest Young Money signee - R&B Singer PJ Morton brings the boss Lil Wayne along for this oneBy DJ Ill Will