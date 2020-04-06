Pop singer Pink and her 3-year-old son Jameson both tested positive for the novel coronavirus and they are beginning to feel better. However, they are not fully out of the woods yet.

During an Instagram Live session this weekend, Pink addressed her and her son's health, explaining to fans that COVID-19 doesn't play around and, even though they are on the road to recovery, they are still quite fearful.

"I'm hoping we are out of the woods but this thing is a rollercoaster. Just when you think you are better, something else happens," explained the songstress to her fans.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Pink said that she and her little one are feeling a little better. She also explained that she has been keeping a journal with their symptoms, noting that 3-year-old Jameson has been going through it rough.

"I've kept a journal of [Jameson's] symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It's been a rollercoaster for both of us," she said. "But [Jameson has] been really, really sick and it's scary. He's been up and down and I've been on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years and that's been really scary for me."

Pink notes that, despite early reports about COVID-19, nobody is truly safe from it.

"It's funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It's not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this," she says."

Stay safe, everybody.

[via]