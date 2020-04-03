The COVID-19 quarantine has caused many political leaders to go to extreme measures to ensure the safety of their citizens. Some places are issuing fines for people found out and about with purpose and it was rumored that some states in the U.S. would begin implementing "arrests" for people who violated "Stay At Home" orders. Some people find the mandatory lockdown to be an invasion of their rights, while others are taking the ordinance as seriously as possible with the hopes that it will be over sooner than later.

One leader has reportedly used the threat of death on his citizens. Controversial Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has reportedly stated that if anyone is found wandering the streets, they are to be shot on sight. According to CBS News, residents on the mainland are under strict lockdown orders. However, some have taken to the streets to protest the lack of supplies and poor living conditions during the COVID-19 quarantine. The government has reportedly denied these allegations, and now President Rodrigo Duterte is putting his foot down.

"I will not hesitate. My orders are to the police and military, as well as village officials, if there is any trouble, or occasions where there's violence and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead," the Philippine President said during a televised speech. "Do not intimidate the government. Do not challenge the government. You will lose." Of their 57 million citizens, the Philippines reportedly has approximately 2,700 reported cases and 110 deaths to date.

"I will not hesitate my soldiers to shoot you," Duterte added. "I will not hesitate to order the police to arrest and detain you."

