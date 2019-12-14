Pharrell has decided to come through this week and share the star-studded lineup for next year’s "Something in the Water" festival.

Taking place between April 20th and April 26th in Virginia Beach, the 2020 event will feature performances from A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, Clipse, Chance The Rapper, Playboi Carti, Migos, Usher, Baby Rose, Buddy, Chad Hugo, EARTHGANG, Gunna, H.E.R., Jaden Smith, Lil Tecca, Kali Uchis, Metro Boomin, Migos, Nelly, Pop Smoke, Trey Songz, Wale, 6LACK and many others.

For those interested, tickets and VIP passes go on sale this Saturday, December 14th at 12PM EST at somethinginthewater.com. Peep the announcement (below).

In other news, Pharrell recently made news for recalling his time working with Mac Miller. Speaking on Mac, Skateboard P said: ”I just remember him being a fan of music and wanting to go deeper and challenge himself. He was really independent in the rap game, but he liked Tribe and all the jazzy shit, and he liked a lot of the stuff we did that’s jazz-influenced, rap records that had those kinds of colors and chords. And he wanted to know more about it. He wanted people to know that there was way more to him than his indie-rap success.” Read all that and more right here.