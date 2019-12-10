True Mac Miller fans know about Pink Slime, even though they might wish they didn't. Pink Slime was the collaborative EP between Mac and Pharrell that was teased around 2012, but never came to fruition. Well, maybe it exists in some incomplete form on a hard drive somewhere, but it isn't in our possession. Therefore, it can be painful to think about. However, we did get a few tastes of this great synthesis with tracks, like "Onaroll" and "Glow", that made their way onto the Internet. The artists' busy schedules lead to the project being shelved, only to be recollected in the odd interview. In 2013, when Rolling Stone asked Mac about Pink Slime's status, he got people's hopes up when saying, "[Pharrell and I] actually just talked a couple days ago. I’m going to go see him [in Miami] and we’re going to finish it and put it out. Because the shit’s ill and people want it. We both had pretty wild years. We gotta do it!”

Craig Jenkins at Vulture recently asked Pharrell about his experience working with Mac Miller during those Pink Slime sessions. Pharrell gave a very thoughtful response about how talented Mac was and how, devastatingly, Mac often felt that that went unrecognized.