Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian appear to be getting more serious. Shortly after making their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' dinner, Page Six reports that the comedian was spotted with what looks like some new ink dedicated to his girlfriend (and maybe even her kids).

While the tattoo wasn't visible last night, he was photographed leaving the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles over the weekend, where paps spotted a teensy tiny mark on his neck that seems to read "KNSCP."

It's entirely possible that the five letters could have a meaning completely unrelated to his romantic relationship, but on social media, many have been speculating that they stand for the first initials of Kim and her four children – North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (2).

Page Six reached out to both Davidson and Kardashian for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication. Of course, knowing the fact that the Saturday Night Live performer already has ink in honour of his lady, we wouldn't be surprised if the rumours are confirmed.

Previously, the 28-year-old got a piece reading "My Girl Is A Lawyer," which the mother of four revealed on The Ellen Degeneres Show is her "favourite," calling the gesture "really cute."

The duo looked incredibly stylish as they stepped out together last night, with the 41-year-old rocking a glittery silver dress from Balenciaga and Lorraine Schwartz jewels while Davidson opted to pair a Prada suit with his signature sunglasses

In other news, the Staten Island native appears to have lighter feelings about his earlier feud with Kim's ex, Kanye West, even joking about all the drama during his return to stand-up a few days ago – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

