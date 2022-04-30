Pete Davidson reportedly joked about his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian's ex, Kanye West while performing a stand-up set on Thursday. Davidson took the stage at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl.

Davidson started off his act by saying that he initially believed West when the rapper began spreading the rumor that Davidson has AIDS, because West is a genius. He also discussed how "weird" it has been not being able to do anything about it.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In addition to spreading rumors about Davidson, West also threatened Davidson in the track “Eazy,” which the Saturday Night Live star reportedly found "hysterical."

"He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him."

Later in his stand-up routine, Davidson spoke about Jack Harlow collaborating with West, remarking that he's not upset about it, despite being friends with Harlow. He joked that if Bill Burr were to work with West, that would warrant a different response.

Davidson's return to stand up comes after a long stretch of focusing on his acting career. He recently starred in the upcoming films Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Good Mourning, which are releasing later this year.

Davidson's appearance for Netflix Is A Joke, comes as tensions between West and himself have eased in the public eye. Entertainment Tonight reports that West has been focusing on his mental health as of late.

"Kanye has been laying low and focusing on healing. He is trying to disconnect from all the drama that happened between him and Kim," a source told the outlet. "He is focused on taking care of himself, getting healthier, and removing himself from all the craziness. He cares deeply about his family and kids. They are his number one priority and he's working on himself."

