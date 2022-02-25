Pete Davidson may be off the 'gram once again, but the reason has nothing to do with Kanye West's internet attacks, sources have revealed to Page Six. As you may already know, upon making his first post with his new account, the Staten Island-born star found his comments flooded with feisty messages from the rapper's fans, many of whom called him by Ye's nickname for the comedian – Skete.

Not long after, users noticed that Davidson's short-lived account had been removed. "Ran Skete off the gram," the father of four alleged over on his page on Thursday afternoon. "Tell your mother I changed your name for life."

Elsa/Getty Images

Despite what the father of four has been saying, a source close to Kim Kardashian's boyfriend has said, "Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post, he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with."

In case you missed it, the New Yorkers' first – and only – upload was a video of Robert De Niro playing the part of Rupert Pupkin in the 1981 film The King of Comedy, in which he says, "Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime." Some saw this as a dig at Ye.

"[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life," the source informed Page Six. "Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media."





In other news, weeks after Kardashian filed a motion requesting to be declared legally single ASAP, West has replied with an objection, laying out a list of terms that he would like met before he'll agree – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for any future updates on Pete Davidson and Ye's beef.

