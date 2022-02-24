Kim Kardashian might be using Kanye West's social media activity as a means to restore her single status but that doesn't mean Ye is done with his trolling ways. The rapper's been on a warpath in an attempt to get Pete Davidson out of the picture and win back Kim Kardashian. Unfortunately, that hasn't necessarily worked out for him.



Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

However, the rapper does appear to have some sort of leverage in the game of social media. As you can recall, Pete opened his own Instagram page a few weeks back, only to have Kanye put him on blast. And while the SNL star didn't post anything on his page, his fans were waiting for the right moment to pounce.

That moment apparently came this week. While casual fans were up late on Tuesday night for the Donda Experience event in Miami, his die-hards told Pete Davidson that he needed to "find God." Of course, they also immortalized Kanye's nickname for the comedian, Skete, in the comment section.

It seems to be another win for Kanye West, at least in his mind. The rapper shared a screenshot of Davidson's deactivated IG page, along with a few comments that led to the deactivation. "Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life," Kanye wrote.

Skete's mom probably got the memo already. Check Ye's post below.