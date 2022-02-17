Last weekend, Kanye West had a lot to say about Pete Davidson. The comedian is currently dating Kim Kardashian and you can imagine, Kanye is not too fond of this. The rapper was calling Davidson "Skete" for a couple of days, however, Ye eventually stopped with the social media antics as he realized that he needed to calm it down a bit.

Since that time, Ye has been showing support to Kid Cudi, all while promoting his Netflix documentary. This morning, however, something must have set Kanye off as he decided to take to IG with a new post leveled against his new archnemesis.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

In the Instagram post below, Kanye posted a photo of Davidson from SNL, which depicts him wearing a red "MAKE KANYE 2006 AGAIN" hat. This led to a spirited question from Kanye, who wrote in the caption: "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?"

Clearly, Kanye is still upset over some of the things Pete has said about him in the past, even if those things were said before Kanye and Kim's breakup. West remembers everything, and an apology from Davidson could very well be in order.

Image via Instagram

Kanye has a history of posting things and then immediately deleting them, so we shall see if this post goes by the way side, or if it will be followed up with a plethora of other Davidson-themed disses.