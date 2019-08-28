Comedian Pete Davidson is being criticized by students and administrators at the University of Central Florida following his recent appearance. Although Davidson is a widely recognized public figure, the actor is quite private and adheres to a specific set of rules when he makes public appearances.

Prior to his scheduled stand-up show at UCF, Davidson made it clear with officials that cell phones are not to be permitted during his performance. However, while he was slanging jokes, it was clear that students were using their phones and that's when Davidson became irritated.

"You film everything but not enjoy the show, f*ckin' an hour then like, I don't gotta be here," he said. "I can just give them their money back because I don't give a f*ck. Whenever somebody else comes to your f*ckin' town and wants to perform and is exhausted and flies all the way to the middle of f*ckin' nowhere to do jokes for you privileged little assh*les, don't f*ckin' ruin the show for people who actually wanna be here."

As he's chastising the large crowd, they laugh as if he's joking and clap at his scolding. "Don't clap, half of you did it," he stated. "That’s what’s f*ked up. You were the one filming. That’s right. We’re embarrassing. That’s why the world is going to end in 25 years because you’re all f*king retarded. I meant it that way, idiots. You should f*cking grow up. It says no phones...You’re just supposed to just like behave. I have to have my boy patrol you guys like you’re five-years-old? That’s f*king embarrassing."

After he was finished, Davidson went right back into his routine as a few audience members began to boo. The University of Central Florida issued a statement about the incident to Page Six saying that they were disappointed in the comedian's behavior. "Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all," they said. "It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester." Watch it all go down below.