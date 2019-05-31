Pete Davidson has had some very public breakups over the last few months, the first of which involving mega star Ariana Grande. The two were engaged although the relationship soon fizzled out after the tragic death of Mac Miller. Just a few weeks after their breakup, Davidson scared fans with a suicidal message on Instagram that had some of his most famous friends traveling to New York to be by his side as he grieved the end of a relationship with someone he clearly loved.

Recently, Davidson was in a relationship with Kate Beckinsale although that came to an end as well. Davidson had unfollowed Beckinsale but according to Page Six, he followed her back just a week ago and liked some of her photos. It seems as though Instagram proved to be just too much for Davidson as he recently unfollowed everyone and even deleted all of his photos. There is no profile picture on his account which proves that he has purposely blacked out his account.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV

The actor and comedian hasn't commented on why he decided to clean out his Instagram but it already has fans speculating that he's in a bad place. Obviously, we wish Pete well and hope that he's doing alright. He's been through a lot over the last few months and it would be a shame if he was having bad thoughts.