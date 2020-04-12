It looks like Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is adjusting to the transition of taping the sketch comedy show from home quite well. The comedian joined his fellow SNL cast members over video chat on Saturday to perform their first episode since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. hard. Each cast member, along with celebrity guest and recently-recovered coronavirus patient, Tom Hanks, hopped on their computers in their respective homes to participate in some hilarious sketches together.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for New York Magazine

As for Pete, he opted to go solo for a pre-taped sketch filmed in his mom's basement in Staten Island where he lives, parodying Drake's viral "Toosie Slide" music video/dance tutorial, which was filmed in the rapper's slightly more affluent home in Toronto.

In the aptly titled, "Drake Music Video," Pete donned a North Face puffer coat while wandering around his neon-purple-lit basement, making sure to slip in a few of the actual "Toosie Slide" steps. As for the song itself, Pete took Drizzy's fool-proof hit formula and stripped it down to its essentials, singing, "This is a Drake song. I miss my ex. This is a Drake song. No. 1 on the Billboard." At the end of the video, he even joked that the sketch was directed by his mom, Amy Davidson. Check out the real "Toosie Slide" music video below and see if you can spot any more similarities between the two:

