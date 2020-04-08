When Drake was constructing his multi-million dollar complex in Toronto, Ontario, it was the complete talk of the town. In one of the most exclusive areas of the city, Drake was surrounded by wealthy individuals who had built Toronto's reputation for years. It was only right for him to become their neighbor. The globally-recognized recording artist has offered a few glimpses at the inside of his crib, but it took a country-wide quarantine for him to fully show off his digs to the world.

For the May edition of Architectural Digest, Drake is the official cover star, allowing cameras inside his lavish mansion for an aesthetically pleasing tour.

With ceilings so high that his friends on the Toronto Raptors never need to worry about bumping their heads, Drake's home is absolutely magnificent. The grand hall upon entering is bright from natural light, minimalistic in nature. A duo of KAWS artworks serves as butlers, welcoming you into one of the most beautiful homes in the world.

On the way to his indoor basketball court, which features a tribute to Kobe Bryant, a row of exclusive jerseys that have likely been gifted to him by the players themselves lines the walls with dim lighting. The most divine marble countertops highlight the kitchen and, rewarding anybody that was curious, Drake also shows the world where the magic happens.

Take a look at the gallery below and check out where one of the most successful recording artists of all time calls home.