Pete Davidson doesn't have any kids of his own, but according to TMZ, he's becoming increasingly comfortable around the four young children of his girlfriend – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. Most recently, the Saturday Night Live alum was filmed out on what looked to be a solo shopping trip with Kim Kardashian's eldest son.

Cameras caught the 28-year-old out and about at The Grove shopping plaza in Los Angeles, where the 6-year-old walked hand in hand with his mother's boyfriend. After perusing around for a bit, they landed outside the Cheesecake Factory to grab a bite to eat where cameras caught them holding hands again, a bodyguard also standing nearby.

MEGA/Getty Images

Eyewitnesses told the publication that Saint's hat in the aforementioned photos was purchased for him by Davidson, which the young boy seemed to be grateful for.

While the New York native and the socialite have been spending more time together following his exit from Saturday Night Live, it appears that she skipped out on this shopping trip. Saint's father, Kanye West, wasn't around either – likely a good thing due to the distaste he's previously expressed for his wife's new man on social media.

Davidson appears to have won over the hearts of Kardashian's family quickly. Months into their relationship cameras caught him driving around in a golf cart with 8-year-old North West in his lap, and rumour has it that one of the smaller tattoos on his neck represents Kim and her children's initials.

On top of that, Kris Jenner has also made it clear that she absolutely adores him – read more about that here, and let us know if you were surprised by the new footage of Pete and Saint spending time together below.





